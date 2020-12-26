Jones County woman continues tradition of giving to inmates for Christmas

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — One Jones County woman has continued her tradition to give back this holiday season.
72-year-old Evelyn Hawthorne gave back more than 300 socks and more to Jones County inmates.
She says she bought everything with her own money.
Hawthorne has made it her mission to help inmates after being shot by a young man more than 40 years ago, accidently paralyzing her from the waist down.
"Maybe it'll give them a sense of wanting to do better... we didn't have COVID, the sheriff took me to all 8 cell blocks and had me speak words of encouragement to all of the inmates, and it's just I can't even describe the feeling," she said.