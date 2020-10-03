MACON, Ga. — This week's top teacher is so awesome that she's been nominated twice!

Andrea Jones has taught at Johnson County Elementary School for 12 years. She was nominated by kindergarten student Jonah Ely.

"She lets us have a lot of fun when she's teaching, not all the time, but sometimes," wrote Ely. "She loves me and my class. She is the best teacher of all teachers."

Jones knew she wanted to teach since she was young and her favorite part of the job is watching her kids progress in her class.

"I love watching them come in not knowing their letters and sounds, and by the end of the year, they can put them together," says Jones. "That is just the most exciting part."

During her decade-long time teaching, Jones has come to see the students and staff at Johnson County Elementary as family, and they feel the same about her.

She's dedicated to the work to be done here and she's very loyal to our school," says Johnson County principal Charles Howard. " We're just happy to have her as a teacher here."

Throughout her career, Mrs. Jones has made a habit of improving the lives of her students and she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"I just love this school," says Jones. "I'll be at this school forever."

Do you have a teacher that you think is tops? We want to hear from you! Write a one-page hand-written letter to 1314 Gray Highway, Macon, GA 31211.

We could be at your school next!

RELATED: My Teacher is Tops: Andrea Brantley

RELATED: This is what's new with coronavirus in Georgia

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.