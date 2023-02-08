Turner Woods Elementary welcomes a new principal this school year

Students aren't the only ones who get first-day-of-school jitters.

GRAY, Ga. — Inside Turner Woods Elementary, teachers and students are settling in for a great school year, and they have a brand new "Mama Tiger" in the principal's office.

This year is Mrs. Keisha Pitts's first year as a principal at Turner Woods Elementary.

She says she always knew she wanted to work with children. Mrs. Pitts is a former teacher and administrator.

As principal, she has a greater responsibility to her whole community.

"And once you become a principal, a leader, you still take on all those roles, but your focus is your students, your teachers, your faculty, all stakeholders. So, you assume that responsibility for all," Pitts said.

That sounds like a lot to handle! Mrs. Pitts says she is ready.

"All those jitters and excitement, all the butterflies, that I have experienced, but it's a good excitement. I'm very, very excited about it, very grateful and appreciative for this opportunity to be here," she said.

Mrs. Pitts says it's essential to connect with both students and staff. Her motto for a good school year is to keep an open mind and focus on growth.

Laura Dixon is a media specialist at Turner Woods, and she says it's going to be a great year.

"I think it went really smoothly. Mrs. Pitts just kind of fit in seamlessly here with us at Turner Woods, and we're still getting to know each other, but I think it's going to be a great year," Dixon said.

Pitts has also encouraged students this year because she has taken a walk in their shoes.

"I told a student that today is my first day too, and she looked up at me, and I think it was a kindergarten student; she couldn't believe it. And I said, you know what? I'm a little nervous too, but you know what? It's going to be a great first year here at Turner Woods, so you know, again, just being open-minded and thinking positively, and we'll make it through the day," she said.

The Turner Woods Tigers are ready for a grrrrreat year!