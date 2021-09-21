Donnie Rowe trial: Jurors see video of bus ride leading up to deaths of corrections officers

The state's case is moving along quickly, with more than a dozen witnesses in the first two days.

EATONTON, Ga. — Jurors in Putnam County got to see the bus ride that led to the deaths of two Georgia corrections officers.

Prosecutors are continuing their case against Donnie Rowe, one of two prison inmates charged with murder.

Court got underway Tuesday with a two-hour video from the Georgia state prison bus where officers Curtis Billie and Christopher Monica died.

It shows the morning of June 13, 2017, as the two guards delivered 31 prisoners to Jackson.

In the video's second hour, jurors saw Rowe and Ricky Dubose get free from their shackles, walk about, open a gate to the front of the bus, and finally attack Billue and Monica.

FBI video specialist Kimberly Shupp introduced the video, testifying about how she enhanced the images and sound to clarify what was happening on the bus.

Next, the jury is scheduled to see a different video of the same two hours shot from a different camera on the bus.

Shupp is the 14th witness in the case.

The charges against Rowe include malice murder, felony murder, and carjacking. He could face the death penalty, if convicted.