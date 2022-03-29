Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful announces new executive director

The new director was previously on the board, but before that -- she was a volunteer!

MACON, Ga. — Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful announced their new executive director in a news conference Tuesday morning.

The new director is Asha Ellen, a native of south Macon and graduate from Georgia Southern.

Before she was director, she was a volunteer. She came onto the board last year with the "desire" to clean the community.

"This is a humbling moment for me," Ellen said.

For her it's about pride in the community.

"I will continue to serve my community and make my community proud," she said.

Ellen says she's here to be a servant to the community.

"It's more than just picking up trash, it's picking up our entire community and bettering our entire community," Ellen said.