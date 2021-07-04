Gov. Kemp signs order prohibiting COVID-19 vaccine passports in Georgia

It also says no vaccine passport will be required for entry into the state, and that state employers are not allowed to have rules that differ from his order unless they’re based on the ‘honor-code’ system and don’t require proof of vaccination.

"Today's executive order makes clear that vaccine passports will not be utilized in state government," said Governor Kemp. "While I continue to urge all Georgians to get vaccinated so we continue our momentum in putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview, vaccination is a personal decision between each citizen and a medical professional - not state government. This order also clearly states that data held by the Georgia Department of Public Health and their immunization system will not be used by any public or private entity for a vaccine passport program."