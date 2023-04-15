Kids Fishing Rodeo held at Rozar Park in Perry

Perry Leisure Services hosted the event on Saturday, and several kids walked away with a catch!

PERRY, Ga. — On Saturday in Perry, several kids were really reeling them in!

The annual Kids Fishing Rodeo was hosted by Perry Leisure Services at Rozar Park, and many families came out to catch some fish.

According to the event organizers, the rodeo "encourages competitive and non-competitive youth to participate in outdoor leisure opportunities and have a chance to learn about fishing."

Each family that came had to bring their own poles and reels, but bait and tackles were provided while supplies lasted.

Several families caught fish at the rodeo, like brim, shiners, and even catfish!