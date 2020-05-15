IVEY, Ga. — A beautiful, vast lake for fishermen and neighbors close by almost completely vanished overnight.

Two weeks ago, Lake Tchukolako in Ivey experienced a dam breach, causing water to pour out from the lake.

Now, it's mainly dirt and random objects that sank to the bottom of the water.

Richard Brantley, Director of Affairs for Holiday Hills, says construction workers installed two large pipes in the dam to divert water in order to fix the spillway.

He says volunteers also helped build a new boat ramp and dock on the lake.

Brantley says the lake will be back up by June 1st.

