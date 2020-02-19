LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — This week's rainy conditions are shutting down Laurens County schools again on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the district, all Laurens Schools are closed Thursday due to poor road conditions.

It says, "Our roads in northern Laurens County have been hit hard from the rain, which has made it difficult to repair them."

“We have had to close 16 roads between the city and county. We do not have enough dry dirt and gravel in the county to handle the repairs. There are some roads that are ok, but we have a lot of problems with the dirt and paved roads. ￼￼We can expect another inch and a quarter to another inch and a half of rain by Thursday afternoon. We are unclear as far as how much improvement we will see on the roadway. Since there’s a projection of a lot more rain, this will be very problematic," wrote EMA Director, Bill Laird

They say employees should report to work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Any staff member who believes they can't safely get to work should check with their supervisor.

Reporter Ashlyn Webb will have more on this story at 6.

