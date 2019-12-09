LIZELLA, Ga. — Bibb investigators have charged a man with the killing of a 26-year-old motorcyclist in Lizella earlier this week.

Dontreal Lewis died Tuesday, a day after being hit at the intersection of Holley Road and South Lizella Road.

It was reported that Lewis was going west on Holley Road on a 2018 Kawasaki ZX1000.

He collided with a 2005 Nissan Maxima driven by 35-year-old Jody Woodard, of Knoxville, as Woodard was making a left turn.

Lewis was critically injured and later died from those injuries, according to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

Woodard and his wife, who was also in the vehicle, were both unharmed.

On Thursday, investigators charged Woodard with failure to yield and vehicular homicide. He has not been arrested yet.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Bigger and Beefier: Macon Burger Week returns with more meat

Rare Friday the 13th full moon to appear this week

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.