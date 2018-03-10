In the next week, we're going to be talking a lot about Read for the Record, but you might not know what it's about yet. We're here to clear that up for you before the big day.

WHAT IS 'READ FOR THE RECORD?'

Read for the Record is a worldwide campaign started by the organization Jumpstart.

On October 25, millions of adults and kids across the globe will be reading together to promote early childhood literacy.

As a matter of fact, they'll all be reading the same book. That book is 'Maybe Something Beautiful' by F. Isabel Campoy and Theresa Howell, illustrated by Rafael Lopez.

To celebrate this day, 13WMAZ will be airing special stories that day highlighting reading and literacy in Central Georgia, but we don't want you to just watch.

13WMAZ and the United Way want you to get involved -- as a volunteer, or as a donor.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

Jumpstart focuses on early childhood education. Their goal is simple -- to get kids in underserved communities ready for kindergarten, by helping them develop language and literacy skills.

These skills are vital to students' success. According to begintoread.com, 'two-thirds of students who cannot read proficiently by the end of fourth grade will end up in jail or on welfare.'

HOW TO VOLUNTEER

On October 25, volunteers will be reading in schools across Central Georgia.

To volunteer yourself, you can sign up here.

Volunteer spots are for one hour, and there are different shifts.

HOW TO DONATE

You can donate here.

We will also have phone banks live on the air that you can call into on October 25, from 5-8 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.

BE SURE TO WATCH

Tune in to 13WMAZ on October 25 all day for special stories about reading in Central Georgia.

After the show, join us on the 13WMAZ website for more.

