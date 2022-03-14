Report: Macon 7-year-old was watching TV when he was shot in the neck

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

MACON, Ga. — We’re learning more information Monday after a shooting over the weekend left a Macon boy in critical condition.

It happened at the Green Meadows Apartments on Log Cabin Drive around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

According to an incident report, the 7-year-old victim and his siblings were lying on the bed together watching TV when they heard gunfire.

They got down and, on their way out of the room, one of the brothers noticed the 7-year-old lying on the bed bleeding.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the victim’s mother sitting on the steps, holding her child with a cloth up to the gunshot wound in his neck. She told them she was in her bedroom when she heard gunfire.

Firefighters also arrived at the scene and began to treat the wound for EMS before he was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent.

Investigators found bullet holes in the apartment siding, as well as shell casings and live ammunition in the parking lot.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.