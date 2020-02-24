MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are investigating after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Sunday night.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 10 p.m. at the Market Place store off Houston Road.

The release says it was reported that a suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

After getting the cash, the suspect fled on foot, the sheriff's office says.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was wearing an orange hoodie, dark colored pants, and a mask covering their face. Their gender is unknown, according to the release.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

