Man on run after attempted robbery at Macon CVS store

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Bloomfield Road just before 6:30 p.m Sunday night.

MACON, Ga. — A man is on the run after attempting to rob a Macon CVS store at gunpoint.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday night at the CVS location at 4080 Bloomfield Road.

They say a man entered the store holding a handgun demanding money. The man ran away after the cashier was unable to open the cash register.

No one was injured during the attempted robbery.

According to BSO, the was was wearing a black and gray hoodie, camouflage pants, shades and a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.