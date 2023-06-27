DA Anita Howard working with the US attorney's office on charges against Florida extremist group who protested in Macon

"Bigotry and hate have no place here," DA Anita Howard said in a release.

MACON, Ga. — Macon's district attorney says she's working with the US attorney's office on possible charges against an anti-semitic group that protested in Central Georgia last week.

DA Anita Howard is the latest to condemn the group which reportedly left anti-jewish hate flyers in driveways in Houston County.

Then, they protested outside Macon's Temple Beth Israel and hung a blow-up doll representing a gay Jewish man from a street sign.

In a news release on Tuesday, Howard wrote:

“We have a very diverse community in Macon, Bibb and Peach Counties. Bigotry and hate have no place here. We appreciate people of all backgrounds, religious beliefs and those who want to build strong communities that support peaceful and prosperous lifestyles for everyone.

We will not tolerate people from outside this area who work to divide us. What you saw this weekend from our community were our own amazing people standing together to support each other in doing what is right, regardless of political, religious, or racial backgrounds.

My office will continue to investigate this matter with the US Attorney’s office to hold Jon Minadeo accountable to the fullest extent of the law for the wrongdoing that he brought to our city.”

On Monday, 13WMAZ's Frank Malloy talked with a member of Temple Beth Israel Mike Kaplan and Rev. Sarah Montgomery who is a senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church.

During the interview, they talked about how people came together to support the Jewish community on Saturday.

A group of Macon business owners, religious groups, and individuals showed up outside Temple Beth Israel in Macon to show their support for the synagogue.

People held signs that read things like "We are all in this together," and "Stop the hate."

Jim Crisp, founder of Theatre Macon, spoke at the gathering and said that the temple was sacred ground, and he knew they had to protect it.

"This is sacred ground, as all of the places of worship are in Macon. This is sacred ground, and we must not let it be defiled ever by hatred. That cannot happen. Not here, not in Macon, not as long as we are here," he exclaimed.

Warner Robins Police told 13WMAZ they're also looking into charging group members with hate-crimes or domestic terrorism.

The group also reportedly protested outside a synagogue in Cobb County the same weekend.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr responded on Twitter to the wave of anti-semitic hate that's made it's way through Georgia.

"There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state. I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it. We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry," Kemp said in a tweet.

"The antisemitic acts that have recently taken place in Cobb County, Macon and Warner Robins are inexcusable. Their intimidation tactics will not work and must be condemned. We stand strong with our Jewish friends and neighbors against these continued expressions of hate," Carr said in a tweet.

On Friday, Bibb County deputies arrested Minadeo and charged him with disorderly conduct and public disturbance.