'Everybody could see where this was going': Macon DA's office describes trying Anitra Gunn's killer

MACON, Ga. — In a virtual news conference Wednesday morning, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office shared more details on its recent victory – the conviction of Demarcus Little for the murder of his girlfriend, Fort Valley State student Anitra Gunn.

Assistant District Attorney Neil Halvorson said the office was involved early on, even before searchers found Gunn’s body.

“We recognized from the beginning that this was a case that needed to have the utmost priority put with it,” he said.

After seven days of testimony and three hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Little of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Key witnesses included Gunn’s best friend, Little’s aunt, Little’s best friend, and Little himself.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Dawn Baskin said everyone, the jury included, could clearly see this was a violent relationship.

“Because this was a slow, incremental, manipulative cycle that kept recycling itself, and she became desensitized to it, she became adjusted to it so that even the most violent threats - the threats we established of homicide, the threat of his own suicide, the threats of killing other individuals and of killing her, she just simply ignored or tolerated,” said Baskin.

Judge Connie Williford sentenced Little to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

