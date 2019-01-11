MACON, Ga. — It's about that time of year where it gets darker sooner and you get that extra hour of sleep at night, but for mother Natalie Rayburn, she says it's more of an adjustment for her 10-year-old Alex, who has autism.

"For a child that is on the spectrum, their lives are more regimented to a routine," says Rayburn.

She says these adjustments could mean he gets less sleep at night, making him cranky at school.

"Anticipating those changes and struggles and letting teachers know, staff know, caregivers know that the next week or two might look a little different and he might need a little more support," she says.

Dr. Elizabeth Young with the Autism Center, Navicent Health says although this time change could be difficult, there is one way to get ahead of it. "It's best to try to prepare in advance by adjusting bedtime or awakening time, if it's possible, by just a couple minutes a day."

Young says even going to bed 10 minutes earlier could help.

If that doesn't work, she says there's a solution that could help a child fall asleep easier. "If you're in a pinch, for temporary use, a little melatonin could help as well."

The Autism Center, Navicent Health offers support for children and families with any developmental disorder. To find out more about resources, call the center at 478-633-8100.

