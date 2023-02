She won by $2 and will now advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

MACON, Ga. — Macon native Stephanie Pierson is moving on to the next round of the Jeopardy! Tournament

The junior at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill took home the win last night by $2 over the second-place finisher. Pierson is a history major and a graduate of Mount de Sales High School in Macon.