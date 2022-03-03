Macon leaders using community feedback for new amphitheater design

A new amphitheater is coming to the Macon Mall, and Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority urges people to share their wishes and concerns on the project.

Thursday, Maconites had a chance to share their ideas for the new amphitheater project.

The Urban Development Authority held two public sessions for the revitalization project at the Macon Mall.

People who went got to see plans and discuss possible concerns with the new entertainment venue.

Executive director Alex Morrison says he wants everyone to feel at home with the amphitheater.

"We want to know what type of artist it is that you want to see on this stage, and we want to know what your concerns that might prevent you from coming, and how can we address those," said Morrison. "What would make you feel like this is an amphitheater that belongs to you as a citizen of this community?"