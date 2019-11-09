MACON, Ga. — The Macon Little Free Library is filled with books ready for people to read, but the paint is chipped, the door broken, and the sign is missing.

There are 12 total libraries -- one at the Macon Dog Park filled with books about animals, another at Bernd Park, and Tattnall Square Park.

Volunteer Sierra Martin says they've been receiving support from the community, who wanted to help fix these libraries.

Warren Selby with Selby Construction said he would commit to repairing the big blue library.

"Honestly, most of the time, there needs to be a call to action in a lot of situations, but, really, the vandalism was the call to action," said Martin.

Martin says she needs people who are willing to watch over the libraries.

"All you have to do is check up on the little library, let us know if there is any maintenance that needs to be done, and let us know if there are books inside so we can provide more books as needed,"said Martin.

Martin says while it's a shame someone broke into the big blue library, this has renewed the energy of people who want to see these libraries restored.

"Really, for us, it's going to be able long-term participation from the community," said Martin.

If you'd like to offer your time or a donation, Martin says you can email her at macon.bibblittlefreelibrary@gmail.com.

She says she is making a Facebook page shortly to interact with the community.

