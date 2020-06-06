MACON, Ga. — A man was shot early Saturday morning after asking a group of people to move their car out from the middle of the road in Macon.

That's according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The release says it happened at the intersection of Thomas Street and Houston Avenue around 5 a.m.

It was reported that a 26-year-old man was asking a group of people to move their car from the middle of the road. That's when shots were fired, striking the man in the chest.

Friends took the man to a local hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

The sheriff's office says there is currently no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

