Macon Mental health pop-up event kicks off at Bloomfield- Gilead Park

MACON, Ga. — Folks came out to Bloomfield- Gilead Park on Saturday to de stress and grab some great self care resources for themselves and their pets.

Macon Mental Health Matters partnered with the People and Pets organization to make sure people and their furry friends were healthy.

You could spend the rainy morning doing yoga, meditation, and even being part of a drum circle beside your pet.

There was also healthcare for "both ends of the leash"- dog owners could get their blood pressure and blood sugar checked while the pets were microchipped and got up to date on their vaccines.

"The idea is we want to bring people awareness of their own health care, and we find that people will often do things for their pets when they won't for themselves. So we kind of use pets as what I like to call a "gateway drug" that they can get them in to care, by using their pets," said Janet Hendrickson, the People and Pets organization President.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and it was free and open to anyone.

If you want to participate in a Macon Mental Health Matters pop up event, they hold them every second Saturday of the month at different locations throughout Macon.