MACON, Ga. — Two Macon teens were arrested over the weekend on felony charges after they allegedly threw rocks at cars from an I-75 overpass.

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a deputy was sent to I-75 north at the Hardeman Avenue exit ramp around 6:15 p.m. Sunday after reports of cars hit by rocks.

While the first deputy was on the way to the ramp, another deputy spotted three boys on the bridge, and they took off running.

They arrested two of the three boys – Jesse Sparrow, 17, and a 13-year-old. A search for the third suspect was unsuccessful.

BSO

After the search ended, the first driver told officers that she was driving south on I-75 when she passed under the walking bridge before Hardeman Avenue when a rock came out of nowhere and hit her right-side passenger door.

The second driver was driving alone in the same area when a rock came crashing through her windshield, causing it to shatter.

The third driver was also driving in the same area when a rock smashed into the middle of the hood of her car.

Sparrow was taken to the Bibb County jail, while the 13-year-old’s mother was called and notified before he was taken to the youth detention center.

Both boys are charged with six counts of aggravated assault and five counts of criminal damage to property. The additional charges come from another incident at the same location on Friday.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

'True evil': Missing Florida mom, 4 children found dead as investigation focuses on her husband

3 masked teens shot to death outside Conyers home, sheriff says

Family identifies 2 teens accused in attempted robbery who were killed

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.