'You can achieve whatever you want': Macon US court swears in 18 new citizens with ceremony

"This is home. Try to work hard; you can achieve whatever you want,” Latif says.

MACON, Ga. — 18 people and their families have a reason to celebrate in Macon Wednesday. The United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia had their first naturalization ceremony for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

There are 18 applicants from 14 countries, which include Afghanistan, South Korea, and Mexico. We joined in the celebration and talked to some about their stories.

"And welcome as new United States citizens,” says Judge Marc Treadwell, who presided over the ceremony.

Wednesday was a big day for Latif Nourozi. He was one of the 18 applicants qualified for citizenship.

"I am very excited. I've been waiting for this day for seven months, and today, I am so happy to come in the courtroom to get my naturalization,” he says.

Latif is from Afghanistan. He's lived in the U.S. for six years now, but it's been no easy journey getting here.

"I worked with the United States Army in Afghanistan as a linguistic interpreter. Since the regime has gotten changed and Taliban is in power, they don't like anybody who work for United States, they are not welcome in Afghanistan anymore,” he says.

Latif fled his home but had to leave his parents behind and he misses them very much.

"I don't get that chance, like my family cannot see my kids. As you can see today at my naturalization ceremony, I do not have none of them to celebrate this proud moment with me,” Latif says, but he says that's just life and he is happy to be a citizen.

U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell says this is an inspiring day because they've done the work to become citizens.

"There's a lot of advantages to being a citizen of the United States, so it's a process that's uplifting in every way,” Treadwell says.

He says that the application process isn't easy. It involves learning about US history and how the government works.

"They go through this process, they probably have a better government, civics education than many citizens that were born in this country,” Treadwell says.