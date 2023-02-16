'Strengthen our literacy and leadership': Macon Violence Prevention-funded literacy program seeks to foster better family connections

Lead With Literacy started in 2018. Now, they've rolled out a new program designed to promote positive family relationships.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon literacy program wants to promote good social skills through reading.

Lead With Literacy runs with about $40,000 from Macon's Violence Prevention Program.

Organizer Tamika Withers says it's about more than just reading. She says it's all about promoting positive family connections through books, and other family activities they offer.

"My children have been my inspiration in my nonprofit work," Withers said.

She ran nonprofits in New Jersey, but when she moved to Macon, Withers saw a need.

"A need to really strengthen our literacy and leadership skills within our children," she said.

So, Lead With Literacy was born. It's expanded to offer the Macon Family Time program, using books to promote good family relationships.

"Just encouraging shared reading. And teaching parents the importance of reading with their children, asking them questions while they're reading, and connecting reading to their every day lives,' Withers said.

She says the program doesn't just help with literacy. Withers says it boosts mental health outcomes too. Psychiatrist Dr. Sue Stazetski agrees.

"When you're being able to read, you're communicating. And in this kind of program where you have the families reading with the children, you're also establishing a better bond and connection with your parent," Dr. Stazetski said.

Stazetski works at Piedmont Macon, which is not affiliated with the program. She says the connection is important.

"There's so many people that come in and say, 'I don't really have a support system,'" she said. "So, you're having that support system at home in addition to whatever friends you may make outside of the home."

While reading is the heart of the program, Withers says there's so much more too.

The group's information session starts Friday night at 5:30 at Bloomfield-Gilead Recreation Center on Rocky Creek Road. Next Friday, they'll start their 11-week course.