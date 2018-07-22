The Macon Water Authority says people should still stay out of the Ocmulgee River after a sewage spill near Amerson River Park.

On a hot day in Central Georgia, tubing down the Ocmulgee River is refreshing. Robert Jackson says he practically lives on the water. He works for Float Daze, a tubing company on the Ocmulgee River.

”The Ocmulgee River in Macon is our little oasis,” said Jackson.

For now, people using their inner tubes can only float down part of the river. The Macon Water Authority says that nearly 4 million gallons of sewage flowed near south of Amerson River Park to near Spring Street.

“We haven’t seen anything. Everything seems normal, we haven’t smelled anything, everything seems normal near Amerson River Park,” said Jackson.

Jackson adjusted the tubing path to avoid the spill, but says he's still lost some business. He's hopeful things start to pick up again soon.

“It might be slow at first, but it's a river -- it's going to keep moving downstream and we're going to do this. It's going to be fun,” said Jackson.

Mark Wyzelek with the Macon Water Authority says the water supply in Macon-Bibb County will not be impacted. He said wildlife like fish or birds were not harmed by the spill, but they're waiting for test results to come back to figure out when people can hop back into the water.

Jackson's committed to still showing people a good time on the water and keeping them away from anything smelly.

