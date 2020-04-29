MACON, Ga. — People across Central Georgia are doing their part to help each other during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday morning, Beulahland Bible Church teamed up with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to put on a food drive.

"Sometimes we do it on our own, but it's always better to do it together," says Beulahland pastor Carlos Kelly.

Kelly estimated that the drive was able to provide food to over 900 people.

Assisting the community has always been a Beulahland tradition, but now Kelly says the need is even greater.

"It's not just people we've seen in the past that need assistance, it's people who are now unemployed and struggling to put food on the table," says Kelly. "These are desperate times and we all have to come alongside each other and do what we can to help."

Pastor Kelly says that Beulahland Bible Church is already planning more events to help the community.

