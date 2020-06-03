MACON, Ga. — Friday, downtown Macon said goodbye to a business that has been in town for decades.

Blair's Discount Furniture, a store that has been a Macon staple since the 1970s, officially closed its doors.

Owner Diana Blair decided a year ago that it was time to close, after seeing a decline in sales.

"Business had really slowed down because of online shopping. Retail is not what it used to be," says Blair. "It's kind of surreal. I think we're just going through the motions."

After running for 45 years, Blair's has embedded itself in Macon's history.

It was even featured in the film "42," as a historically-accurate JC Penney. Props left over from the movie are now being taken in by the Tubman Museum.

"My husband and I, we've enjoyed the business over these years," says Blair. "The community treated us very well and we love Macon, Ga."

Even on the last day of business, Blair still had a smile on her face and excitement for the future.

Blair says that she plans to travel more with the extra time, in addition to managing the Blair Lofts on Third Street.

"I've had all my customers calling. We've been reminiscing so it's been a fun couple of weeks," says Blair.

Blair says that any leftover furniture not sold by closing time will be donated.

