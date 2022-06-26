Kids played Native American Games at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

"We are just trying to find ways to connect to the past of Ocmulgee, because we have different cultures living here all the way back to the end of this ice age. There is a ton of history here and the Mississippian culture is differently one of the most, ones we focus on the most, since they are the ones who built the mounds a thousand years ago; and so this is a great way for kids to learn more about the Mississippian culture and the games that they played a thousand years ago here, that we can still play today," Martinson said.