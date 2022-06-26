Kids played Native American Games at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, boys and girls played three Native American Games at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park.
For about 30-minutes, a group of six children learned what Mississippians played 1,000 years ago.
One family dropped by on their trip from California, and Boy Scouts of America Troop 3 also stopped in from LaGrange.
The first game was called sneak deer, similar to hide and seek; and the other two games were called 'Chunky' and 'Stick Ball.'
According to Park Ranger Andrea Martinson, the fun afternoon was supposed to teach children how Mississippians kept their hunting skills sharp.
"We are just trying to find ways to connect to the past of Ocmulgee, because we have different cultures living here all the way back to the end of this ice age. There is a ton of history here and the Mississippian culture is differently one of the most, ones we focus on the most, since they are the ones who built the mounds a thousand years ago; and so this is a great way for kids to learn more about the Mississippian culture and the games that they played a thousand years ago here, that we can still play today," Martinson said.
The Native American Games event was free and open to the public.
