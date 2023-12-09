Macon-Bibb commissioner hopes new ordinance streamlining code enforcement fines will help renters

Commissioner Virgil Watkins introduced the ordinance that fines alleged violators up-front, rather than requiring a court appearance.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb commissioners want to adjust the code enforcement department's process when it comes to fines.

Tuesday morning, they advanced a new ordinance that gives code violators fines up-front. That changes the current ordinance, which requires an alleged violator to appear before a judge to decide on payment.

Mayor Lester Miller says the ordinance is designed to keep things streamlined so people who get citations don't need to wait months to spend an entire day in court. Commissioner Virgil Watkins, who introduced the measure, says his goal is to help renters get problems fixed sooner.

"[I'm] trying to do something with folks that are dealing with mold over multiple months with no resolution," Watkins said.

His goal is simple, but Commissioner Elaine Lucas had questions about unplanned impacts. She worried about how up-front fines could impact regular homeowners.

"A little old lady might not know that there's an infraction. So, I want to make sure that there's that notification first," Lucas said.

The current process starts with a citation and no fine. Then, you'd go to court, where a judge would decide what you pay.

"This would allow it to be kind of like a parking ticket or a speeding ticket. Whereas, 'We visually saw that your grass is over. You agree. Here's your ticket. You can pay it off without ever going to court in a matter of days,'" Watkins explained.

Under the new measure, the first offense would be a $150 fine. The second would run you $250, and the third would be $500. Mayor Miller says a code officer also has the option of not imposing a fine.

"They always have discretion. They have discretion right now, when they go to houses already that appear to be blighted on certain options they have. It's what we entrust them to do," he said.

After a fourth offense, there would be a mandatory court appearance. There, a judge could add even more fines. The ordinance includes a measure for people who cannot afford to pay. Anyone can ask for community service instead.