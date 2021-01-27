Mercer Debate team wins prestigious tournament for the first time in program history

Mercer beat Oregon State, Penn State and UC Berkeley for the championship title in the largest debate tournament outside of Nationals.

MACON, Ga. — One group at Mercer University is making quite the name for itself and leaving nothing up for debate.

That's because the debate team made history as champions of a prestigious tournament.

Mercer Professor and Director of Speech and Debate Vasile Stanescu witnessed the teams first win at the 15th Annual Mile High Swing.

"We have gone to this tournament every single year for eight years, and the first time that we went, they had no idea who Mercer was," Stanescu said.

It's considered as the most prestigious debate tournament outside Nationals.

"We defeated Oregon State, which is an excellent debate school. The next elimination round we defeated Penn State and the final round we defeated our nemesis. It's back and back between us and we defeated UC Berkeley. They defeated UC Berkeley to win the entire tournament," Stanescu said.



It was all thanks to junior, second year debater Cam Wade and his freshman partner, first year debater Matt Thompson.

"I was like Matt, I think we did good, I don't want you to stress out. I don't want to stress out. Let's just have a good time, and then we just kept winning. 3-0, 2-1 and I was like, 'Oh what is going on here? What is happening?'," Wade said.

"It's starting to set in now like what we really did and what we really accomplished," Thompson said.

They spent long nights and weekends practicing, debating topics on current political events, foreign and domestic affairs, and it all paid off with the championship win.

"It is a nationally competitive team. So, when we say we're the top in the nation. I mean the nation," Stanescu said.

"I think it's just really exciting that we won. I'm really really happy and proud of us," Thompson said.

"I would not trade the experience. Especially being able to work with Matt, because even if me and Matt are losing we're still having a good time and we're still getting a lot of good education out of it too," Wade said.