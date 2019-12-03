MACON, Ga. — A police chase down I-75 South ended in Macon Tuesday morning, after a car wrecked and a man took off running.

Officers on scene said the chase began in Butts County, and the suspect's vehicle was totaled coming off the exit where I-75 and I-16 split.

After the car wrecked, the man tried to escape by running down into the construction zone and towards I-75 North.

Deputies from the Butts County and Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol Troopers were searching for him, and a helicopter was called in to search on either side of the highway.

It appeared civilians found him under the I-16 East ramp and stopped him from running, so deputies could arrest him.

13WMAZ's Avery Braxton was on scene and captured video of the moment when the suspect was arrested.

WATCH: Officers arrest man running away after high speed chase

No information has been released as far as the suspect's name and why they were after him.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.