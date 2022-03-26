Maconites celebrate the music and legacy of Little Richard in Jefferson Long Park

The Macon native passed away in May 2020 after a battle with bone cancer.

MACON, Ga. — Over in Pleasant Hill, you could hear the tunes of "Good Golly Miss Molly" and "Tutti Frutti."

People from all over came out to celebrate the life and legacy of Little Richard.

On Saturday, folk enjoyed food, fun and live music in Jefferson Long Park, just around the corner from Little Richard's childhood home.

“He brought people together. Richard brought people together all around the world and that legacy lives on, not just in the people you see here today, but in people that come to Macon from all spots around the world, to this house, to see where it all started for him," Stanley B. Stewart said.

You could also take a tour around the historic neighborhood and the exhibits in the Little Richard House.