Man airlifted to Macon after tree fell on him in Washington County

The Sheriff says the man was on his tractor when the tree fell on top of him.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man was airlifted to Macon on Saturday morning after a tree limb fell on top of him, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

They said that Highway 24 in Washington County was blocked off for part of Saturday morning.

Sheriff Joel Cochran says it happened around 10:30 a.m. on private property off South Indian Trail Road.

The Sheriff says the man was on his tractor when the tree fell on top of him.

Cochran says an air evac helicopter landed in front of the Barksdale Store on Highway 24.