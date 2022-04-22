Jones County man allegedly shot in head by wife

Investigators say there are conflicting statements in the case

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot in the head early Thursday morning in front of a home in Jones County. It happened around 1 a.m. on Jones Mill Circle.

According to Investigator Kenny Gleaton, the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

His wife allegedly shot him, but the investigation is still ongoing. Gleaton says there were "conflicting statements."

There are currently no charges. Investigators are looking at camera footage and getting statements from both people involved.