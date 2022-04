The man is believed to be homeless, but has not been identified yet.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a car hit him on Spring Street in Macon early Friday morning.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, it happened around 5:30 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital around 6 a.m.

It happened near the Sonoco. The driver stopped.

Leon says they believe that the man was homeless.

The scene is still active and they are working to identify him and notify his family.