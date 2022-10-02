Man charged with fatally shooting woman driving down Eisenhower Parkway

The shooting happened in Oct. 2021

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting in Oct. 2021.

According to a news release, investigators arrested 30-year-old Quteavis Simmons Wednesday in connection with the shooting of Harriett Patrick.

Patrick was driving down Eisenhower Parkway on Oct. 9 when she was shot. She later died from her injuries 11 days later on Oct. 20.

Simmons is being held without bond on the murder charge, and he also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a previous battery / family violence case.

So far, investigators have not said if they believe the shooting was accidental or intentional.