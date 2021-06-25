Man charged with Warner Robins shooting that left another man in critical condition

Police say the two men were sitting in a truck when they got into an argument and shot at each other

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is now facing an aggravated assault charge after a Thursday shooting in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, 23-year-old Hiram Johnson was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and possession of marijuana when he was released from the Medical Center just after midnight Friday.

22-year-old Marquise Tennant, the man he’s accused of shooting, is listed in critical condition.

Here’s what police say happened:

They were called around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a shooting at Olmstead Street and Randolph Avenue. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say the two men were sitting inside a truck when they got into an argument and shot each other. Detectives have not yet said what the motive was in the shooting.

Tennant was shot more than once and is in critical condition. Johnson was shot once in the leg and was treated and released.

Anyone with information can call Det. Karmen Thompson at 478-302-5380.