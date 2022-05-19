Man in custody after shooting at Macon convenience store

Deputies found the victim in the hallway of the store with a gunshot wound to his torso and leg

MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is in critical condition and another is in jail after a shooting early Thursday morning. According to a news release, it happened at the M&M Grocery on Montpelier Avenue around 2 a.m.

Deputies got to the convenience store and found 23-year-old Jonas Walker in the hallway with gunshots wounds to his torso and leg.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he’s listed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators found and arrested the alleged shooter, 25-year-old Darrion Williams. He’s charged with aggravated assault and probation violation.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.