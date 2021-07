20-year-old Marquez Card died on Sunday after being in the hospital since July 7.

MACON, Ga. — A man has died after being shot in south Macon and taken to the hospital on July 7.

It happened at a home on Dewey Street around 1 p.m.

It started as an argument between two men, and ended with one of them being shot, according to the Bibb Sheriff's Office.