1 hospitalized after south Macon shooting

The sheriff's office says an argument between two men turned violent Wednesday afternoon

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting left a man injured Wednesday.

According to Emmett Bivins with the sheriff's office, it happened at a home on Dewey Street around 1 p.m.

He says it started as an argument between two men, and ended with one of them being shot.

The unidentified victim was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent with non-life-threatening injuries.

The second person left the scene before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.