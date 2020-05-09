Man shot in Warner Robins in stable condition, police say

Multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning, injuring one man. Police are still investigating.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Multiple shots fired at the 100 block of Ignico Drive in Warner Robins sent one man to the hospital on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to calls about gunshots heard around 5 a.m.

The man who was shot first went to the Houston Medical Center but was transferred to Navicent Health and is in stable condition, according to the release.

Detectives and Forensic Investigators are investigating the shooting, and say that multiple people were involved in the incident.

There were no other injuries reported.