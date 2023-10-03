Man stabbed, killed on Macon Road in Perry

It happened around 8 p.m. according to the Perry Police Department.

PERRY, Ga. — A man is dead after being stabbed in Perry on Saturday according to a press release from the Perry Police Department .

They say it happened around 8 p.m. on 1820 Macon Road at the Berkshire Court Apartments.

When police arrived at the scene they say they found a man stabbed outside building D of the apartments.

They say life saving measures were attempted by Perry Police and Perry Fire. The victim was transported to Perry Hospital by Houston EMS where the he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Terry Parker.

45-year-old Angelique Deverouix was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Deverouix is currently being held at the Houston County Detention Center.