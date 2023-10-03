Suspect arrested after several shots fired in residential area in Perry

According to the Perry Police Department, a suspect fired multiple rounds from what appeared to be an AR15 style weapon and then fled the scene.

PERRY, Ga. — A Perry man was arrested on Saturday after firing several shots in a neighborhood according to Alan Everidge with the Perry Police Department.

Everidge says it happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday in the subdivision off Gurr Road in Perry.

He says a suspect fired multiple rounds from what appeared to be an AR15 style weapon and then fled the scene in a white Dodge 300.

The car then hit into two different houses in the neighborhood and damaged a mailbox.

Everidge says there was no damage to the homes hit. No one was hurt from the rounds fired.

Police investigated through the night and arrested the suspect on Saturday.

The car was recovered in Warner Robins around 6 p.m.

The suspect was taken to the Houston County Detention Center.

This is still under investigation by the Perry Police Department.