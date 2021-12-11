Mary Persons High baseball senior killed in single-car accident

It happened Friday morning on Juliette Road

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Mary Persons High School student died Friday morning in a car accident. According to a news release, it happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 3100-block of Juliette Road.

It says that 17-year-old Caden Swancey was driving west in his Lincoln Navigator when he ran off the road, went down an embankment, and hit a tree.

Swancey was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says he was a student at Mary Persons High.

"This is a tragic loss for the family and the Mary Persons High community. Please keep the family and Monroe County students in your thoughts and prayers. Our deepest condolences go out to the family," wrote the sheriff's office.

