If you're looking to get a cup of coffee at Jittery Joe's in Mercer Village, you'll need wait a few weeks.

A sign on the door outside of Jittery Joe's says they’re closed, but Shane Buerster knows how to get in.

Buerster's the new owner of the building, and he has big ideas on how to transform the space for his own company, Z Beans Coffee.

Buerster started grinding away at his business idea on Mercer University's campus after he went on a Mercer on Mission trip to Ecuador.

During his trip, Ecuadorian farmer Aturo sold Buerster 40 lbs of coffee beans.

Less than a year after Buerster's first trip, he had 11 more farmers working for him and received 14,000 lbs of beans.

This will be Buerster's first store front.

He hired all of Jittery Joe's employees for extra help and hopes to continue to open stores that stock local goods.

“If we can have six shops in middle Georgia that are successful, all bringing in local products and success for others, that's my goal,” said Buerster.

Buerster says he's committed to expanding his business, but no matter how big, he doesn't want to forget to give back to his community and his employees--including the ones in Ecuador.

Buerster says he plans to reopen the coffee shop on August 27th. He is planning a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. that day.

