Expert explains how to protect your data after Mercer University hit with lawsuit due to data breach

Information that was potentially swiped include financial account and Social Security numbers, the lawsuit reads.

Now, a class action lawsuit has been filed against the university. The suit says over 93,000 people had their data exposed because of Mercer's failure for suitable security measures.

"This is something we never experienced before -- nobody saw it coming," says May 2023 Mercer graduate Dean Yusuf.

Yusuf says he and some of his classmates noticed a wi-fi issue last semester at Mercer University, but it wasn't until a month later the school announced a data breach had happened, resulting in personal information getting taken.

"I feel like the school was trying to find an appropriate way to handle the situation, but they could have handled it a little quicker," says Yusuf.

In the 39-page suit filed May 31, the plaintiff says they believe the school possibly failed to take proper precautions to protect personal data and didn't act quickly enough to notify people. They want compensation for any fraud charges because of Mercer's data leak as well damages.

"Just generically speaking, data breaches are increasingly common, whether it's a company, university, or private citizen, and we see them daily here at the FBI," says Chad Hunt, Supervisory Special Agents with the FBI.

Hunt says in a breach, step one is to change your password right away. Then, it's important to figure out what kind of information may have been taken so you can protect yourself.

"Also, recommend putting credit freezes on your accounts with different credit bureau," says Hunt.

Yusuf hopes the school learns from the attack.

"It could have been a one-time issue, I just hope the school will handle it better next time," says Yusuf.