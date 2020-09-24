Milledgeville says agencies won't participate in trick-or-treating downtown due to COVID-19

The police and fire departments, along with Main Street and other departments downtown, will not be participating in trick-or-treat activities this year

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville announced that the police department, fire department, Main Street and other departments will not be participating in trick-or-treating due to CDC guidelines.

In a release from Milledgeville Main Street, people are encouraged to celebrate Halloween safely from a distance.

Door to door trick-or-treating is not recommended because it would make it harder to stay social distanced, according to the release.

The city recommends lower-risk activities, like pumpkin carving or decorating, family movie night or Halloween scavenger hunt.

The release says, no matter how you celebrate, it is still important to follow health guidelines like wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands and staying home if you are sick.