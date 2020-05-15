MACON, Ga. — If you've been craving a burger from the Rookery or a mimosa from Dovetail, the wait is almost over.

That's because the dining rooms of several Macon restaurants will be opening in just under two weeks.

Moonhanger Group owner Wes Griffith made the announcement via a Facebook post on each restaurant the company owns, including Dovetail, H&H, Rookery and Natalia’s, in which the company is a managing partner.

Right now, the company is planning to open the four restaurants on Tuesday, May 26 -- more than two months after the company suspended operations at each one on March 18.

Griffith’s statement outlines several changes they’re making to increase health and safety standards like single use menus, requiring employees to wear masks, arranging the dining room for social distancing, limiting the capacity of each dining area, and daily disinfections of each eatery.

They will also be enhancing their curbside carryout service and launching online ordering.

He ends by saying, “In times like these, we guarantee we have your well-being top of mind while dining with us. We’ve missed you and look forward to seeing you soon.”

RELATED HEADLINES

Kemp extends order to keep bars, nightclubs closed through end of month

Public swimming pools can reopen under Gov. Kemp's new order