Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival to help boost Central Georgia's economy

The festival will be on Mulberry Street on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — For the 51st year, the Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival is returning to downtown Macon.

It will feature vendors from all across the state.

"They're going to have food trucks, the arts and crafts is amazing, you’ll see things you never thought you needed in your life and you're like, 'I definitely need that,'" festival vendor Arrkeicha Danzie said.

She is a returning vendor to the Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival.

As the owner of Good Boy Goodies, a dog treats company, she's excited for the local showcase.



"You have people that come out from all over, so you don’t just get the Central Georgia area, you get people from all over the state that come to this event," Danzie said.

The festival draws in vendors from all across surrounding counties, offering handmade items. The Middle Georgia Art Association has been putting on the fair for just over 50 years, and now that they’ve partnered with Georgia Grown, it's an economic opportunity.

"The program is put together to make an economic impact in the state of Georgia to make people realize when you see this Georgia Grown logo, the money you’re spending will be staying right here in Georgia," area consultant Happy Wyatt said.

She says the goal is always to give vendors a boost.



“I want everyone you meet to grow so big that one day they don’t have to stay under a tent with me, they’ll branch out and they’ll have their own areas or say, 'You know what? We have so many orders right now we just can’t do festivals anymore,'" Wyatt said.

She says the weather is set to be nice, and all they need now is you.

"We just encourage everybody to come out, walk around, celebrate 51 years of arts festival here in middle Georgia," she said.



You can find the event on Mulberry Street Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.